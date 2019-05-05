Lona Inez Ambrose Bruce, age 101, formerly of Sykesville, MD., passed away peacefully at Brightview Westminster Ridge on May 1, 2019. Born April 16, 1918, in Marionette, WI, Lona was the daughter of the late Dennis and Edith Ambrose of Cranston, RI. She was the wife of the late David Grafton Bruce. She is survived by daughters Cynthia Klunk and husband Russ of Finksburg, Sharon Grobaker and husband Gary Christian, of Manchester, and Bradenton, FL., son Grafton Bruce and wife Jody, of Hanover, PA., 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.Lona was a member of the Eastern Star and Morgan Chapel Methodist Church in Woodbine, MD. Internment: Bay Pines National Veterans Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Md. 21157.A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8th, 11 a.m., at Greenmount United Methodist Church, 201 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, Md. 21074.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 5, 2019