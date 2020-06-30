Loretta A. Pressimone, age 83, of Marriottsville, died peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home. Born March 12, 1937 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Loretta (Miller) Campbell. She was the wife of 65 years of Donald S. Pressimone. Loretta was a devout Catholic as she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Community for 55 years. She was a devoted caretaker and lived a true life of service for any family member or friend. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children and spouses, Donald and Carol Pressimone, Michael and Trish Pressimone, Loretta Pressimone, David Pressimone, Kathleen Pressimone, Karen and Cate Pressimone, Deborah and Charles Biemiller, Donna Pressimone, Stephen and Jennifer Pressimone, and Mark and Keri Pressimone; siblings and spouses, Elaine and Edward Lodanski, Gary and Linda Campbell, and Angela and Dave Gilmartin; grandchildren and spouses, Laura and Mike Valeika, Kristen Pressimone, Julie and Amos Hobby, Scott and Rai Pressimone, Christopher and Carolyn Greenwell, Anthony Greenwell, Timothy Greenwell, Eric Greenwell, Stephanie Bull, Kevin and Michelle Bull, Daniel and Lizbeth Bull, Kyle Biemiller, Holly and Logan Ponchak, Chase Pressimone, Luke Pressimone, and Bella Pressimone; and 12 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 12:30pm at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.



