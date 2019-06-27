Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loring Sparks Sr.. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of the Open Door 550 Baltimore Boulevard Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Loring T. (Bud) Sparks, Sr. of Upperco, Maryland, born January 22, 1931, departed his earthly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty J. Sparks, parents, Sherman and Helen Sparks, brother, Sherman Sparks, Jr., and sister-in-law, Phoebe Sparks. Bud is survived by his children, daughter and son in law, Betsy Sparks Kraemer (John) of Roanoke, VA, and sons and daughters-in-law, Loring T. Sparks, Jr. (Marilyn), and Scott David Sparks, (Melissa) of Upperco, MD; grandchildren and spouses, John Michael Kraemer (Rebecca) and Michael David Kraemer (Meghan) of Roanoke, VA, Monica Ann Cameron (Chad) of New Freedom, PA, Loring T. Sparks III of Hereford, MD, Diane Elizabeth Knighton (Greg) of Hampstead, MD, and Cpl Steven David Sparks of San Diego, CA; and nine great-grandchildren. Bud was employed by the Baltimore County Board of Education, serving as an Agribusiness Chairman, Adult Education Principal, Farm Fair Chairman, and FFA Advisor at Hereford High School. After retiring from Baltimore County Schools, he was an Executive Loan Officer for Central Maryland Farm Credit. He held elected offices with the Maryland State Vocational Association, Maryland State Soil Conservation Association, Baltimore County Soil Conservation Association, and Third Gunpowder Farmers Club. He won numerous awards and commendations throughout his life but he was most proud of the Maryland State Governors Citation. Bud attended church at the Church of the Open Door in Westminster and enjoyed the camaraderie of the Super Sixties class. The family will receive friends Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday June 29 at Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster with Pastor John Campbell officiating. Interment will be in Grace United Methodist Church, Upperco.

