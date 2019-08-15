Lorna Eva Garner, 90, of Owings Mills, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Dove House., after a lengthy battle of cancer with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Robert John Ayre and Beatrice (Wardle) Ayre. She was the loving wife of 58 years to Harry A. Garner who died on December 20, 2008. Before retiring she worked in sales at the Hecht Company. She was an avid reader and loved word puzzles and loved animals. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughters Patricia A. Garner of Hampstead, Lorna M. Cerniglia and husband Vincent of Forest Hill, Sister, Majorie Nicholson of West Va., 4 Grandcildren Angela Gottesfeld and husband Dave of White Hall, Md., Anthony Cerniglia and wife Robin of Forest Hill, Dominic Cerniglia and wife Rachel of Hampstead and Nicholas Framarini of Washington D.C., 7 great-grandchildren Isabelle, Ava, Greyson, Adrianna, Graham, Ainsley, and Logan. She was predeceased by a son Steven F. Garner, and sister Florine Eiser. A Prayer Service will be held at Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services, 254 E. Main Street, Westminster, on Friday, August 16th at 9AM. Interment will be at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15th from 3– 5 PM and 7- 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Disabled American Veterans, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Room 1229, Baltimore, Md., 21201.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 15, 2019