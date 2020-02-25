Lorraine A. Gibson, 72, of Westminster, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born August 8, 1947 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Owings) Saylor Gibson and Herman C. Gibson. Before retiring she worked as an artist. She studied at the Maryland Institute of Art, graduated from Westminster High School and attended St. John Catholic Church. She is survived by her nephew William A. Gibson and wife Deborah of Westminster. She was predeceased by a brother Herman A. Gibson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 25, 2020