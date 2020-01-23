|
|
Lorraine Cecilia Gill, age 73 of Sykesville, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born May 12, 1946 in Marriottsville, she was the daughter of the late Harold Otis and Anna Lorraine Ways Bopst. She was the wife of Edward Michael Gill of Sykesville. She had been a cook and bartender for many years. Surviving in addition to her husband are son Earl Pack Jr. and his wife Lana of Baltimore, grandchildren Desirae Pack and Austin Pack, brother William Bopst, sisters Faye Weibel, Linda Sloan, and Brenda Smith, stepchildren Jason and Liza Gill, Jacob and Summer Gill, Selena Hall, and Joseph Gill, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Harry H. Pack, by her brother Mark Bopst, and by her sister Mary Stull. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-6pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 23, 2020