Service Information Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 (717)-359-4224 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 Funeral service 10:30 AM Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340

Lorraine J. "Stoney" Stonesifer, 89, of Orrtanna, died Tues, Sept 10, at his home. He was the husband of Helen Sue Wilder Stonesifer . Born Feb 10, 1930 in Carroll County, Stoney was the son of the late Lester & Cora (Stonesifer) Stonesifer. He was a "Jack of all Trades" being self-employed and owner of Stoney's Gas & Go. He was a mechanic, truck driver and involved in the recycling Business. Surviving are his sons: Russell A. Stonesifer & Theada of Littlestown; Jeffrey Stonesifer & Agata of Nottingham; his daughters: Carolyn Eckard & Gary and JoAnna Swope & Lee, all of Taneytown; Darla Wagner & Vernie of Westminster; his stepsons: Rodney Mullinex & partner, Kathy and Scot Mullinix, all of Littlestown; his 10 grandchildren; many great grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Stoney was predeceased by his son, Lorraine Stonesifer; his daughter, Theresa Stonesifer; his brothers: Walter E. & David E. Stonesifer and his sister, Janet Krumrine. He had a passion for cars and was gifted with an ability to fix any issue – this led him to being self-employed as an auto mechanic for most of his life until his retirement. His passion for cars included being an avid fan of NASCAR. He loved attending motorcycle hillclimbs and auctions and camping with his family. Funeral Service is Saturday, Sept 14, at 10:30 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Carl Harris of Gettysburg First Baptist Church, officiating. Viewing is 6 – 8 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment is in John Luther Miller Memorial Cemetery, Westminster. Contributions in Lorraine's name may be sent to the .

