It is with great pain and sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and Gramps, Louis L. Latimer of Sykesville, MD. He passed unexpectedly on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Howard County General Hospital. Louis was the husband of Priscilla Dawn Cascio Latimer, his loving wife for 33 wonderful years. Born June 29, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Kenneth Alguire and Gladys Sophia (Gaver) Latimer. Raised in Ellicott City with hard-working and humble roots, he received his degree from UMBC in 1987 while pursuing a career as a chemical engineer. He spent thirty-nine and a half years working for GEA Niro (he said forty would be too much) where he traveled, made life-long friends, and worked hard for his family. Most importantly, while there he met Dawn Cascio, whom he married in 1986 and raised three children together. He enjoyed gardening, volunteering, sharing his love of craft beer and rooting for the Orioles and Ravens. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons and daughters-in-law, Danny C. and Katie Latimer, Gregory L. and Tamara Latimer, daughter Christine D. Latimer, and grandchildren Erika, Amy, Miriam, and Wade. He loved and was proud of each of them; they love him and will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, (6416 Sykesville Rd) Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 1pm. Interment will be private. The family will kindly accept flowers or donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice in memory of his late mother or to the in memory of his late father.