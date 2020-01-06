|
|
Louis T. "Dad", "Lou"," Pop"," PopPop" Bosse III., age 85, formerly of Randallstown, MD., died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Carroll Hospice, Inc.-Dove House in Westminster, MD. Lou was born December 6, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Louis T. Bosse Jr. and the late Doris E. Warch (nee Rothauge). He was a graduate of City College High School in Baltimore, MD; He served in the Army National Guard; was a Realtor, Broker, Builder and Developer; played for the Baltimore Orioles Farm System during the 1950's, played for Leones Baseball team in Baltimore, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Baltimore Boys of Summer. He was on the Board of Realtors and was one of the members that started the computerized Maryland Multiple List Service. He was the 1982 Maryland Realtor of The Year, the Past President and member of the Randallstown Optimist Club, active in the Jaycees in Randallstown, and various school PTA's. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed all sports especially baseball. Devoted father of Kim Bosse Mangrum (Dave), Louis "Ted" Bosse IV (Debbie), Scott Bosse (Diane), Marty Bosse (Terry), Renee Bosse Cleaver (Rob) and the late Naomi Sigalas; Dear brother of the late Jerry Bosse; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren; Michael (Stephanie), Louie (Jackie), Laura (Matt), Matthew, Josh (Becca), Danny (Mackenzie), Jonathan, Jennifer (Greg), Becca (Colin), Jessica, Abby, Jodi and Heather; and 11 great grandchildren; Cael, Kayden, Patty, Madison, Noah, Gwen, Jocelyn, Max, George, Oliver and Mila; and survived by sister in law Linda Bosse. The gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD., 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) from 1-3 PM and 4-6 PM; with a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM with Rev. Tony Love officiating, followed by refreshments in the reception room at the Funeral Home. Private Interment. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc.- Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD., 21157; Buoniconti Project Fund, 1095 NW 14Th Terrace Lois Pope LIFE Center, Miami, FL 33136- www.themiamiproject.org or to of choice in the name of Louis T. Bosse, III. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 6, 2020