Emma Louise Bane, 94, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Westminster Healthcare in Westminster, MD. Born August 25, 1926 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Frank Becker and the late Janet Bell. She was predeceased by two husbands, the late William Norman Holbrook and the late Albert Ellsworth Bane. Louise was a hostess and waitress at Roland Park Place in Hampden, Baltimore City for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to casinos, crocheting, square dancing, and reading books, especially her bible. She was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles. Louise had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved people and was loved by everyone that knew her. Surviving are daughter, Patricia Lindemeyr and husband Herb of Taneytown; sons, Sherman Holbrook of Cumberland, MD, Kevin Holbrook and companion Barbie Bischoff of Baltimore, Norman Holbrook and fiancé Bethany Gross of White Marsh, and William Holbrook of Cumberland; daughter-in-law, June Holbrook of Florida; grandchildren, Rusty Ward, Holly Finn, Jule Holbrook, Jennifer Muir, Justin Holbrook, Sherry Holbrook, Jeremy Holbrook, Zack Holbrook and Hillary Bestten.; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her two husbands, she was predeceased by son, Frank Holbrook, daughter-in-law, Judy Holbrook; sister, Martha Spears; and grandson, Cody Holbrook. A celebration of Louise's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louise's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Dr., Memphis, TN, 38105.