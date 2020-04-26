Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Dickey Black. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Dickey Black, 93, of Taneytown, MD passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson Disease on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lorien Health Services in Taneytown, MD. Born Louise Collier Jack on January 3, 1927 in Highland Park, MI, she was the only child of the late Alexander Jack and Marion Collier Jack. Louise attended the Michigan State University, where she met her first husband, the late Robert Bruce Dickey, Sr. Together they moved to Cleveland, OH, Drexel Hill, PA, then Media, PA, where they raised four children, travelled extensively, and organized the Delco Scottish Games for many decades. They were married for 37 years. In 1989, Louise met her second husband, the late Robert Black, Sr of Chicago, IL, when they shared a camel ride on a tour of the pyramids in Egypt. The two moved to South Carolina where they were married, and later moved to Tennessee. They spent 18 years doing community service and travelling the world. Louise moved to Westminster, MD in 2008 to be near family. She soon met her late life companion, the late James Reter, who she lived and traveled with for 10 years. They were active members of Kiwanis International and regularly attended the Church of the Ascension in Westminster, MD. In 2018 she moved to Taneytown, MD. Louise was a strong, amazing woman who raised a family of four and took care of others throughout her life. She spent her time volunteering in several organizations including the Delco Scottish Games, the Scottish Historic Society of Philadelphia, Friends of the Library in Loudon, TN, and Kiwanis International of Westminster, MD, among many others. Her life's passion was travelling the world - she visited 49 states and over 60 countries. Louise is survived by son Robert Dickey, Jr and wife Marjorie of Taneytown, MD, son Charles "Sandy" Dickey of Austin, TX, daughter Carol Dickey of Langhorne, PA, and daughter Marianne Rowley and husband Walt of Media, PA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Additionally, she is survived by step-son Jim Black and wife Marianne of Ames, IA, 1 step grandchild, and predeceased by step daughter Barbara Brinkman of Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org , or honor Louise with an act of kindness to others to continue her legacy of community service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

