Louise Estella Caltrider, 87, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village Healthcare Center. Born February 19, 1932, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Nevin and Olive (Mancha) Dutrow and the stepdaughter of the late Sara Dutrow. She was the loving wife of the late Wilbur Veral Caltrider who predeceased her on April 16, 2002. Louise was a caring housewife and mother who loved horses and dogs and spending time with her family. Surviving are daughter and son-in-law Cathy A. and Dennis Reitz of Woodstock; son Douglas L. Caltrider of Taneytown and daughter-in-law Alice Caltrider of Westminster; siblings Martha Domer and husband Roy of Taneytown and. Alfred Dutrow and wife Mary Ann of McPherson, Kansas; grandchildren Lee Caltrider and wife Crystal, Paige Johnson and husband Shawn, and Faith Caltrider. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, stepmother and husband, Louise was predeceased by her son Bruce N. Caltrider and her daughter-in-law Amy C. Caltrider. The family will welcome visitors on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster where services will be held on Friday, August 9th at 11:00 am officiated by Carroll Lutheran Village Chaplain, Rev. Dahl Drenning. Interment at Providence Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise's name to the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at

