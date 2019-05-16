Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM St. George's Episcopal Church 2434 Cape Horn Rd. Hampstead , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Este Hollyday, 92, died on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Guy Tilghman Orme Hollyday and Louise Este (Fisher) Hollyday. Louise had a passion for raising Welsh ponies and horses, including her well-known horse "Doctur." She inspired many children over the years through teaching and practicing horsemanship in England and Maryland. She was recognized for her love and dedication to the horse industry and will be dearly remembered. She is survived by her brother Guy T. Hollyday and his wife Pamela Fleming; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two siblings Virginia "Dee Dee" Hollyday Levering and Este "Pat" Fisher Hollyday.Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of life service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. George's Episcopal Church; 2434 Cape Horn Rd., Hampstead, MD 21074. Burial will be private in St. Thomas Church Cemetery, Owings Mill, MD.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise's memory to: The Retreat at Beckleysville, 4224 Beckleysville Rd., Hampstead, MD 21074.

Published in Carroll County Times from May 16 to June 12, 2019

