Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Geiman. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Helen Geiman, 85, of Westminster, died on Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 at her daughter's home. Born November 3, 1933 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Justin Harmon Heavner and Evelyn Blanch Heavner. Her beloved husband of 26 years, John Stoner (Tony) Geiman Jr., died September 21, 1983. She was a former partner of J. Stoner Geiman and Sons Furniture. Before retiring, she worked part-time in Customer Service at her favorite department store, Belk. She was a graduate of Flintstone High School and attended Hagerstown Business College. She was a member of the Westminster Church of the Brethren. Hobbies included flower gardening, clothes and furniture shopping, interior design, dancing, and dressing up for her favorite holiday, Halloween. She is survived by only child and daughter, Toni Lou Young and cherished son-in-law David of Westminster; two brothers William Heavner and wife Ramona of Flintstone, and Frank Heavner and wife Eleanor of Flintstone; and 25 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Perry Heavner and Robert Heavner and two sisters, Catherine Deremer and Naomi Simmons. Per her wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Place, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Louise Helen Geiman, 85, of Westminster, died on Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 at her daughter's home. Born November 3, 1933 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Justin Harmon Heavner and Evelyn Blanch Heavner. Her beloved husband of 26 years, John Stoner (Tony) Geiman Jr., died September 21, 1983. She was a former partner of J. Stoner Geiman and Sons Furniture. Before retiring, she worked part-time in Customer Service at her favorite department store, Belk. She was a graduate of Flintstone High School and attended Hagerstown Business College. She was a member of the Westminster Church of the Brethren. Hobbies included flower gardening, clothes and furniture shopping, interior design, dancing, and dressing up for her favorite holiday, Halloween. She is survived by only child and daughter, Toni Lou Young and cherished son-in-law David of Westminster; two brothers William Heavner and wife Ramona of Flintstone, and Frank Heavner and wife Eleanor of Flintstone; and 25 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Perry Heavner and Robert Heavner and two sisters, Catherine Deremer and Naomi Simmons. Per her wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Place, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close