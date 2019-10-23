Louise Helen Geiman, 85, of Westminster, died on Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 at her daughter's home. Born November 3, 1933 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Justin Harmon Heavner and Evelyn Blanch Heavner. Her beloved husband of 26 years, John Stoner (Tony) Geiman Jr., died September 21, 1983. She was a former partner of J. Stoner Geiman and Sons Furniture. Before retiring, she worked part-time in Customer Service at her favorite department store, Belk. She was a graduate of Flintstone High School and attended Hagerstown Business College. She was a member of the Westminster Church of the Brethren. Hobbies included flower gardening, clothes and furniture shopping, interior design, dancing, and dressing up for her favorite holiday, Halloween. She is survived by only child and daughter, Toni Lou Young and cherished son-in-law David of Westminster; two brothers William Heavner and wife Ramona of Flintstone, and Frank Heavner and wife Eleanor of Flintstone; and 25 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Perry Heavner and Robert Heavner and two sisters, Catherine Deremer and Naomi Simmons. Per her wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Place, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 23, 2019