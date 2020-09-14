Louise R. Smith, 95, of Hampstead went home peacefully to be with her Lord, on September 6, 2020. Born May 13, 1925 in Hampstead, she was the daughter of the late Lester Reese and Lola Rill. She was the beloved wife of the late Malvin R. Smith and loving mother of the late Michael Smith. Her greatest love was worshipping God and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Crosswinds Church and especially fond of the Son Lighters choir. She traveled extensively, including Israel, Germany, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. Surviving are daughters Brenda/Donald Burk, Diana/Robert Rill, Carol Miller, Rebecca/Dennis Greenwood, Melanie/Tom Schuman, Grandchildren Deana/John Carver, Denise/Jonathan Trentzsch, Bonnie Knotts, Donnie/Stephanie Burk, Clint/Erin Renfro, Ronda/Bob Nichols, Kris Rill, Daryl/Kelly Miller, Danielle/Ben Biebel, Dayton/Maria Miller, Amy/David Wildberger, Jennifer Greenwood, Carie/Zach Ritz, Kasper/Kirby Mills, Collin Mills, Devyn Schuman, 25 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, also loving sister Mary Ellen/Lawrence Whitney, devoted sister-in-law, Alice Konze, special nephews Larry/Carolyn Whitney, Stephen/Elaine Wilhelm. She was predeceased by beloved son-in-law Donald Miller, brothers Luther, Earl, Albert and sister Ada Mae Wilhelm. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 20th, 2 pm at Crosswinds Church, 640 Lucabaugh Mill Rd., Westminster with her caring Pastor David Sulcer officiating. Due to Covid/19, social distancing and face masks will be required. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Hampstead American Legion or Crosswinds Church.



