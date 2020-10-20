1/1
Luanne Weaver
{ "" }
Luanne C. Weaver, 73, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care in Towson. Born June 6, 1947 in Joppa, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Sweeney) Richmond. She was the wife of the late James Weaver who died in 2009. Mrs. Weaver had worked as a hotel executive and real estate appraiser. She was a member of Grace Bible Church. She enjoyed camping and regular gatherings with good friends to play card games. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Juliet Weaver of Parkton; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Christine and John Dehne of Manchester; two granddaughters, Shelby Dehne Calaman of Lewes, DE, Carly Weaver of Parkton; two grandsons, J. R. Dehne of Manchester, Frank Weaver, Jr. of Parkton; two sisters, Susan Blickenstaff of Oldtown, Patti Saylor of Mt. Airy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lineboro Volunteer Fire Company, 4224 Main Street, Lineboro, MD 21102. Arrangements are by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
