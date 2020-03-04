Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Margaret Turner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Margaret Turner of York, PA, formerly Finksburg, MD passed away on March 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jesse Lloyd Turner Sr.; her daughter and son-in-law Josephine Mary Schaeffer and Ralph Joseph Schaeffer Jr.; son and daughter-in-law Jesse Lloyd Turner Jr. and Tracy Lynn Turner. She was a devoted Grandmother to six Grandchildren. Granddaughter Jessica Lynn Shockney and husband Steven Andrew Shockney; Granddaughter Jennifer Jo Schultz and husband Matthew Paul Brillhart Schultz; Granddaughter Jaclyn Marie Love and husband Travis Lee Love; Grandson Jesse Lloyd Turner III; Grandson Matthew Dale Turner and Grandson Joseph Andrew Turner. She adored her six Great Grandchildren Violet Mae Shockney, Juliette Lucille Shockney, James Ryan Schultz, Zachary Steven Shockney, Levi Joseph Schultz and Bodhi Tiger Love. Hon, Mom, Mommom, we miss you, love always and forever.

Lucille Margaret Turner of York, PA, formerly Finksburg, MD passed away on March 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jesse Lloyd Turner Sr.; her daughter and son-in-law Josephine Mary Schaeffer and Ralph Joseph Schaeffer Jr.; son and daughter-in-law Jesse Lloyd Turner Jr. and Tracy Lynn Turner. She was a devoted Grandmother to six Grandchildren. Granddaughter Jessica Lynn Shockney and husband Steven Andrew Shockney; Granddaughter Jennifer Jo Schultz and husband Matthew Paul Brillhart Schultz; Granddaughter Jaclyn Marie Love and husband Travis Lee Love; Grandson Jesse Lloyd Turner III; Grandson Matthew Dale Turner and Grandson Joseph Andrew Turner. She adored her six Great Grandchildren Violet Mae Shockney, Juliette Lucille Shockney, James Ryan Schultz, Zachary Steven Shockney, Levi Joseph Schultz and Bodhi Tiger Love. Hon, Mom, Mommom, we miss you, love always and forever. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020

