Lucy Marie Krebs (1944 - 2019)
Lucy Marie Krebs, 75, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on November 30, 2019, at FutureCare Cherrywood in Reisterstown, MD. Born on June 6, 1944 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John and Nellie Matthews Thompson. She was the loving wife of John Richard Krebs. Surviving her in addition to her husband are children: Richard Troyer and Susan Martin, and several grandchildren. Services and interment are private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 2, 2019
