Luella (Lu) Jackson Marletta, 85, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her husband, daughter, and son-in-law. She was under the care of Vitas Hospice in Altamonte Springs FL. Luella (Mary Lue) was the daughter of Clarence Albert and Minnie Phillips Jackson. She was a graduate of Westminster High School, 1953 and in 1956, graduated from Church Home and Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD. Her nursing career started at Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). In 1973, she took on a new challenge where she was charged with opening a new 40 bed facility and became the Director of Nursing at Reeders Memorial Home in Boonsboro, MD. Her long career in nursing included working at the VA Hospital (Martinsburg WV), Charleston Retirement Community (Catonsville, MD), The Heartlands (Elliott City, MD), Asbury Village (Gaithersburg, MD) and Manor Care where she became a Quality Assurance Coordinator and traveled to Ohio, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Indiana to review health care standards, policies and regulations are being met on the county, state, and federal standards. In 1994, Lu created her own Geriatric Consulting Company, Emerging Lifestyles, to help families make decisions for Elder Care including procuring devices to aid with independent living, assess the home for the elderly to stay and function at home and assist with appropriate alternatives for safety, comfort and quality of life. Lu was highly active in improving the Health Care field and was a Representative of Gerontological Division of MD Nursing Assoc., the Montgomery Co. Assoc. of Directors of Nursing, the ABT Assoc. a consulting firm contracted by the Health Standards Quality Bureau of Health Care Admin. Lu believed in the importance of continuing personal education as well as quality education for long term health care workers. As a single mother with three children, Lu worked full-time and received a B.S. from Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD, where she was on the Monsignor Tierney Honor Society and graduated cum laude honors. She was a member of AAUW (American Assoc University Women). For Lu, this was one of her greatest accomplishments. Lu had a passion for Volunteer work and active in AAUW (served 3 years as V.P. of programs), Cold Weather Shelter, Community Free Clinic, Habitat for Humanity and Hospice. In addition to her volunteer work, Lu also had a passion for adventure; kayaking, water rafting, parasailing and swimming with dolphins. She loved Orchestra concerts, sang in the St. Cecilia Choral Society, and was a member of the New Windsor Community Theater and The Potomac Playmakers. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Joseph John Marletta. She is also survived by children and spouses, Grantland Stuart Slater and Vickie, Suzanne Renee and Luke Williams, and Joe-Anna Marletta; 3 step grandchildren, Lee and Melissa Ferguson, Ashley O'Neil (Marletta), Emma Fontaine (Marletta); 1 step great-grandchild, Raelynn Banks. She is predeceased by her parents, son Scott Andrew Slater, brother Clarence Albert Jackson, Jr., sister, Bette (Jackie) Jackson Finch, step-grandson Ryan Banks. A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date. DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.degusipe.com to leave a message of condolence on the Tribute Wall created in Lu's memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 2201 Lucien Way Ste 100, Maitland, FL 32751 or and Hospice in your community.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.