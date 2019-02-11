Lynn Matthew Johnson, age 64, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at home. Born December 3, 1954, in Maryland, he was the son of the late Matt James Johnson and Rena Velice Smith Johnson Hurd. He was the husband of 46 years of Joyce Ann Rogers Johnson. Lynn had worked as a welder. He was a longtime member of Stoney Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. He was saved, born again and baptized in 1966. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law, Norman and Heather Johnson, Nathan and Krista Johnson, Nolan and Jessica Johnson and Neal and Amy Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Loran and Hope Johnson, sisters and brothers-in-law, Loretta and Eddie Johnson, Lucille Johnson Green and Rev. Ron Green and Rosie and Robert Gosnell. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Brenda Holt. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10am. Interment will be in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary