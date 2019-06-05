Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Amos Martin. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Amos (Amey) Martin, 87 died peacefully with loved ones by his side Monday, June 3, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House following a brief illness. Born September 23, 1931 in Beckleysville, MD. He was the son of the late B. Edwin and Nettie Virginia (McComas) Martin. He was the husband of more than 58 years of the late Janet L. (Curtis) Martin who died November 4, 2015. He was a graduate of the Sparks School. Amey served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He retired from the C & P Phone Company and was a telephone pioneer. He also worked for AT&T and AAI Corporation and was the "phone man" installing and maintaining the phones for the Maryland State Fair for more than 30 years. He was the owner of Martin's Tree Farm on Falls Road where he enjoyed greeting longtime customers and selling Christmas trees for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Maryland and National Christmas Tree Associations. Amey was a lifelong member and patriarch of Salem United Methodist Church, Hampstead, which he helped build. He devoted his lifetime to service to his church serving in every capacity including trustee, building fund treasurer, custodian, singing in the choir and more. He was a member and trustee of The Alesia Band for more than 65 years playing the french horn and drum. Amey had an effervescent personality and enjoyed talking with everyone he met. He loved having his family together, working with his children and grandchildren on the tree farm and attending grandchildren's events and celebrations.He is survived by his sons Larry C. Martin and wife Sedonia, Douglas E. Martin and wife Terry and daughter Debbie L. and husband Kirk Mann. Grandchildren Ida Martin, Brittany and husband Chad Meadows, Curtis Martin and Connor Mann and great-granddaughter Brinlee Meadows. He is also survived by brother Donald P. Martin and wife Phoebe and longtime "breakfast buddy" and devoted friend Daniel Millender and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by sisters Ruth Hare and Holise Hale and brothers Paul E. and Silas P. Martin and grandsons Andrew D. Martin and Zachary A. Mann.The family will receive family and friends Thursday, June 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Funeral and celebration of life service will be Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 18217 Falls Road, Hampstead, MD, with The Rev. Dr. Jarrett Wicklein officiating followed by interment at Salem United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 18217 Falls Road, Hampstead MD, 21074; The , Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093-6007 or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.

