Marian Carol Peters, age 75, of New Windsor, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home. Born December 22, 1944 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Jaspor Addison Scott and Marian Abigail Wilkins Scott. She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Thomas Peters. Carol was formerly an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Community and The Red Hat Society, both of Eldersburg. She was an avid golfer and fan of the Baltimore Ravens, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the loving mother of five children, Anthony Libonate and wife Colleen, Stephen Libonate and wife Karen, late David Libonate, Maria Siebert and husband Michael, and Scott Finn; and grandmother of Nick, Ashley, Tony III, Megan, Kyle, David Jr., Alisha, Brandon, Jessica, Joshua, Jason, Sarah and Hanah. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and her brother, Frank Scott. In addition to her parents, husband, and son, she was predeceased by a sister, Jackie Myers. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced for a later date, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 29, 2020.