A memorial mass for M. Carol Peters, of New Windsor, who died May 27, 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. Fr. Neville O'Donohue will be the celebrant.



