M. Elsie Rivero
1937 - 2020
Maria Elsie Rivero, 82, of Westminster and formerly of Randallstown passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on September 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alberto and Maria (nee Gonzalez) Bruno. Elsie was the loving wife of the late Maximo Rivero. Elsie was a retired cashier for Giant Foods and was a member of the Church of the Open Door. Surviving are children and spouses, Maria Smith (Steve) of North East, Wanda Weston (David E.) of Westminster, Maria "Maggie" Shaw (Edmund, predeceased) of Randallstown, Alberto Rivero (Donna) of Severn and Richard Rivero (Debbi) of West Friendship; stepsons Juan Carlos, Ismael and Jorge; sister Olga Ramirez (Al) of Kissimmee, FL and numerous half-siblings. Also survived by 14 beloved grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Wards Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's name to the National Dementia Association, P.O. Box 103, Emery, SD 57332. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Wards Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
