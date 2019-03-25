Margaret Virginia Heavener Massie was born in 1931 to Robert Cecil and Mary Edna Shelor Heavener. She grew up with sister Betsy in Blacksburg, VA and Mexico City. She attended Virginia Intermont and during that time met the love of her life, Cecil. Cecil and Virginia were married in 1950. Their eternal bond was temporarily disrupted at Cecil's passing last August. Two boys were born to them, Miles and Grant. Virginia and Cecil loved to travel and saw much of the world. She was a genealogist par excellence and was active in many organizations, such as DAR and Daughters of American Colonists. She was a great supporter of Lions Club as well. She is survived by son Grant and his wife Nancy, their sons, Carter (Katie) and Zane (Hillary), sister Betsy and nieces and nephews, Bobby, Beth Ann, Ben, Shelor and Gerry. The disruption has passed, Virginia and Cecil are together again.Plans for a gathering of friends will be announced at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 25, 2019