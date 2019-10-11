Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Mahanes. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 410635200 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 View Map Funeral service 6:30 PM Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mabel Louise Mahanes, age 94, formerly of Smallwood, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Brinton Woods Health and Rehabilitation Center at Winfield. Born January 27, 1925 near Uniontown, she was the daughter of the late Rockward A. Sr. and Pearl A. Starr Nusbaum. She was the wife of Willard Mahanes who died in 2007 and the former wife of the late J. Jean John. Mabel was a 1942 graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School and in 1941 she was selected as the Carroll County and then the Maryland State Farm Queen. She was formerly employed as a secretary with Hering-Hughes Hardware Store in Sykesville. She was a former member of Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren and was a current member of the Westminster Church of the Brethren where she served on the altar decorating committee for a number of years. Mabel enjoyed flower arranging, vegetable and flower (especially growing dahlias) gardening, compiling a Nusbaum family history booklet and organizing family reunions. Surviving are children, Teresa John, Taneytown, Judy John, Westminster, Nancy Owings and husband Harry, New Windsor, J. Jay John, Fallston; stepchildren, Patricia Rohn, Charlottesville, VA and Stephen Mahanes and wife Judy, Leesburg, VA; 11 grandchildren, Dawn Mills, Anita John, Michael Storey, Jeffrey Storey, Terri Gillis, David Storey, Ryan John, Amanda Bryson, Cheryl Rill, Brian Owings and Timothy Owings, 20 great grandchildren, 21 great great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Edith Duff, Adamstown and daughter-in-law, Christine Devilbiss, Union Bridge. She was predeceased by son, Douglas W. John in 1973, daughter-in-law Sheila John in 2014, 3 sisters, 6 brothers and 2 half-sisters. The family extends appreciation to the staff of Brinton Woods for providing four years of compassionate care to Mabel. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, October 13 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Lenny Mills, grandson-in-law, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. Sunday until service time. Private interment will be in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, 1 Park Place, Westminster, MD 21157 (please place Mabel's name on the memo line). The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

