Mabel S. Babcock
1932 - 2020
Mabel Sellers Babcock, 88, of Highland and formerly of Rockville passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born January 22, 1932, in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late M. Claude and Cora E. (Sellers) Basler. She was the loving wife of the late Harold J. Babcock, who passed away June 20, 2007. Mabel was a graduate of Maryland General Nursing School in Baltimore. She was a registered nurse for many years having retired from Bethesda-Chevy Chase Nursing Center. She enjoyed taking care of people, being a nurse and her family meant everything to her. Surviving are children and spouses, Clifton J. "Cliff" (Ellen) Babcock of Highland, Bernerd A. (Sandra) Babcock of Florida, Steven B. (Portia) Babcock of Silver Spring and Susan A. (Don) Klahre of Mt. Airy; 10 grandchildren and spouses, Danielle, Rita (Chris), Stephanie (Chris) and their mother, Lisa Babcock, Amy, Erin (Ryan), Heather (Dennis), Rachel, Krista (Brian), Branden (Jenna) and Brian (Erin); 2 step-grandchildren, Jesse and April; 7 great-grandchildren Delaney, Isabelle, Chase, Ivalee, Jack, Blake and Caden. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mabel was predeceased by her siblings, Milton C. Basler and Thelma V. Bragdon. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
November 29, 2020
So sorry for the loss to the Klahre family. May she rest in peace and my you cherish many family memoroies and photos.
Don Reider
Neighbor
