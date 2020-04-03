Mack Steven Musgrove, 70, of Westminster, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Carroll Dove House. Born April 1, 1949 in San Fernando, California, he was the son of the late Mack Steven and Hazel Lorraine Powell Musgrove. He was the husband of Brenda Musgrove. They had been married for 21 years. He was a technical aide with Carroll Hospital Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed fishing with his boys. In addition to his wife, Mack is survived by sons Paul Barnes, III and Daniel Barnes. He is also survived by brother Dave Musgrove and grandchildren Gabriel and Morgan Barnes . Services and interment will be private. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road , Eldersburg , MD is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, sympathy's may be expressed in the form of contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences can be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2020