Madeline Belle Conaway Sipes, 92, of Westminster, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 04, 2020. Madeline was the loving wife of the late Ira James Sipes. Madeline was born on August 22, 1927 in Barrett, MD to the late Dessie and Clarence Conaway. She is survived by her son Daniel Lewis Sipes of Westminster; two grandsons, Daniel Adam Sipes of Hanover, PA and Jason James Sipes and wife Erin of Silver Run; and two great-grandchildren, Ada and Jimmy. She also leaves stepsons Jerry Sipes of Taneytown and David Sipes and family of Florida. Madeline was a long-time member of Brandenburg United Methodist Church in Sykesville. She enjoyed cooking, quilt making and spending precious time with her family. In addition to her husband and parents, Madeline was predeceased by her eight siblings; Nellie, Louise, Mary, Ruth Ann, Alva, Charles, Donald and Roland; and by her daughter-in-law Ada Corrinne Sipes. Her family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster (Please use Chapel entrance.) Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Mark Eyler, will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her memory, to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Rd, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Brandenburg United Methodist Church, 6050 Old Washington Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020