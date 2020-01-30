Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madella Lulu Tracey "Dell" Schollian. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Graveside service 2:00 PM Patapsco United Methodist Church Cemetery 2930 Patapsco Rd. Finksburg , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Madella Lulu "Dell" Tracey Schollian, passed to the arms of her Lord on January 28, 2020. Dell was born July 16, 1927 in Patapsco, Maryland and was the daughter of the late Katherine E. Hoffman Tracey and Justus Wilson Tracey. She met and married the love of her life, George L. "Lou" Schollian, Jr., on March 12, 1949. She attended Temple Business School and worked in Washington D.C. Dell and Lou lived for many years in Falls Church, Virginia and had a summer home on Golden Beach, Maryland. Golden Beach is the place where she cemented her relationships with her many nieces and nephews as the favorite Aunt. All vied for favorite status, but she loved them all the same Dell will be fondly remembered by her many, many nieces and nephews for her love of traveling, hiking, camping and keeping her bird journal. No matter what the occasion Dell was always up for spending time with her large and extended family. Her smile and gracious spirit will be greatly missed. Dell is survived by siblings Teresa E. Register, June Melvina Jones, John G. Tracey, and Benjamin H. Tracey; daughter-in-law Linda Schollian and 5 step-grandchildren all of Louisiana; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and husband of 70 years, Lou; she was predeceased by stepson John H. "Chip" Schollian; siblings Justus H. Tracey, James F. Tracey, Martha E. Chastain, Grace Marie Becker, and Mary Angela King. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2pm in Patapsco United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2930 Patapsco Rd., Finksburg. A funeral procession will be leaving at 1:30pm from Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted to either Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157 or St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster MD 21157

Madella Lulu "Dell" Tracey Schollian, passed to the arms of her Lord on January 28, 2020. Dell was born July 16, 1927 in Patapsco, Maryland and was the daughter of the late Katherine E. Hoffman Tracey and Justus Wilson Tracey. She met and married the love of her life, George L. "Lou" Schollian, Jr., on March 12, 1949. She attended Temple Business School and worked in Washington D.C. Dell and Lou lived for many years in Falls Church, Virginia and had a summer home on Golden Beach, Maryland. Golden Beach is the place where she cemented her relationships with her many nieces and nephews as the favorite Aunt. All vied for favorite status, but she loved them all the same Dell will be fondly remembered by her many, many nieces and nephews for her love of traveling, hiking, camping and keeping her bird journal. No matter what the occasion Dell was always up for spending time with her large and extended family. Her smile and gracious spirit will be greatly missed. Dell is survived by siblings Teresa E. Register, June Melvina Jones, John G. Tracey, and Benjamin H. Tracey; daughter-in-law Linda Schollian and 5 step-grandchildren all of Louisiana; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and husband of 70 years, Lou; she was predeceased by stepson John H. "Chip" Schollian; siblings Justus H. Tracey, James F. Tracey, Martha E. Chastain, Grace Marie Becker, and Mary Angela King. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2pm in Patapsco United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2930 Patapsco Rd., Finksburg. A funeral procession will be leaving at 1:30pm from Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted to either Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157 or St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster MD 21157 Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close