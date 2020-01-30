Madella Lulu "Dell" Tracey Schollian, passed to the arms of her Lord on January 28, 2020. Dell was born July 16, 1927 in Patapsco, Maryland and was the daughter of the late Katherine E. Hoffman Tracey and Justus Wilson Tracey. She met and married the love of her life, George L. "Lou" Schollian, Jr., on March 12, 1949. She attended Temple Business School and worked in Washington D.C. Dell and Lou lived for many years in Falls Church, Virginia and had a summer home on Golden Beach, Maryland. Golden Beach is the place where she cemented her relationships with her many nieces and nephews as the favorite Aunt. All vied for favorite status, but she loved them all the same Dell will be fondly remembered by her many, many nieces and nephews for her love of traveling, hiking, camping and keeping her bird journal. No matter what the occasion Dell was always up for spending time with her large and extended family. Her smile and gracious spirit will be greatly missed. Dell is survived by siblings Teresa E. Register, June Melvina Jones, John G. Tracey, and Benjamin H. Tracey; daughter-in-law Linda Schollian and 5 step-grandchildren all of Louisiana; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and husband of 70 years, Lou; she was predeceased by stepson John H. "Chip" Schollian; siblings Justus H. Tracey, James F. Tracey, Martha E. Chastain, Grace Marie Becker, and Mary Angela King. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2pm in Patapsco United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2930 Patapsco Rd., Finksburg. A funeral procession will be leaving at 1:30pm from Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted to either Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157 or St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster MD 21157
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 30, 2020