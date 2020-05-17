Madge Marie Jenkins, age 90 of Sykesville, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born September 17, 1929 in Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Wiley Harvey Alder and the late Margaret Akard Alder. She was the wife of the late Charles Russell Jenkins Jr. Madge had been a rehabilitation therapist at Springfield Hospital Center for many years. Surviving are her son-in-law Patrick Naughton, grandchildren Benjamin Fleming III and his wife Alison, Megan Fuller, and Amber Tomlin and her partner Karey, and great grandchildren Marley Fleming, Nathan Fuller, Abigail Fuller, and Harper Tomlin. She was predeceased by her daughter, Judy Naughton. Graveside services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store