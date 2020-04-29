Malcolm Edward Carrick, 90, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home. Born on September 1, 1929, in Maryland, he was the son of the late Edward H. and Dorothy Grove Carrick. He was the beloved husband of the late Joann Winifred Somers Carrick who passed away in 2008. Malcolm worked many years as a salesman for Cummins Engine Company. He was a proud veteran and served in the Marine Corps from 1946-1949. He was a Shriner and member of the Masonic Lodge for 70 years, and also the Grand Lodge, and Scottish Rite. Malcolm was a volunteer for the Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Company for 75 years. He was a member of the Alumni Association of Franklin High School, and was a lifelong member of All Saints Episcopal Church of Reisterstown. He loved working on his farm and traveling. Surviving him is his daughter: Deborah Carrick Trump and husband Larry, step granddaughter: Rachel Marie Elizabeth Trump, and 3 nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter: Brianna Nicole Carrick, and a sister: Beverly Rennie. Services and interment in All Saints Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Masonic Lodge of Reisterstown, Ionic Lodge No. 145, 85 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136, or the Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Company, 108 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 29, 2020