Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Malinda H. Shoemaker


1942 - 2020
Malinda H. Shoemaker Obituary
Malinda Hope Shoemaker, age 77, formerly of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Towson. Born September 24, 1942, in Montgomery County, PA she was the daughter of the late Harley A. Shoemaker and Gertrude Sturges Shoemaker. Malinda had a passion for real estate and had been a realtor for many years. She also had a love for animals and was an animal advocate. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Christine D. and Dante Liberatore of Finksburg; son-in-law Sean Franklin of Baltimore and grandchildren Massimo, Juliana and Francesco Liberatore and Kyle and Delaney Franklin. She was predeceased by her daughter Michele Franklin. Funeral services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make donations in her memory to the Greater Maryland Chapter of the , 1850 York Road, Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093 or to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 31, 2020
