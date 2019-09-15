Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mamie Granzier. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 63 Sacred Heart Ln Glyndon , MD View Map Send Flowers Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 63 Sacred Heart Ln Glyndon , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mamie Granzier, 94, of Westminster, MD passed away on September 13, 2019 at the Dove House Hospice in Westminster, MD. Born December 12, 1924 in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (O'Malley) McLaren and the devoted wife of the late Joseph M. Granzier. Mamie worked for many years as a loan officer at the SSA Credit Union and was an active member of the Woodlawn Homemakers Club. Even after she retired, Mamie liked to stay active. She took various part time jobs and was a volunteer at Carroll Hospital. Mamie loved people and people were drawn to her. She always had a twinkle in her eye when meeting up with friends and family and always showed a keen interest in their lives. She was loved and adored by her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are her two daughters: Mary Ann McMorrow of Westminster, MD, Jo-Ann McKenzie and husband Frank of Salisbury, MD; son, Joseph M. Granzier and wife Karen of Lutherville, MD; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 10:30am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Ln Glyndon, MD. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30am with Father Jerry Francik officiating. A private family interment will be held in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at

