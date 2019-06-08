Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mara Mann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mara Mann, 69, of Westminster, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home after battling cancer. Born March 9, 1950 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anita Bonsiero. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles "Bob" Mann. A people person, Mara worked in a variety of customer service, management, and food service positions. Years ago, she owned and operated Sausage Plus in Cranberry Mall. She loved baking and made many impressive cakes when her children were young. She enjoyed watching her stories, gambling in its many forms, and spending time with friends at the American Legion Post 31 and the Moose Lodge 1381, both in Westminster. She was dedicated to her family and especially cherished her grandchildren. She welcomed everyone to her table, her home, her heart. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Keys; her stepdaughters Lari Mann and Anita Wagner (Jimmy); daughter-in-law Dawn Keys; siblings Phil Bonsiero (Peggy), Rose Urbanowicz (Ray), Dee Matthews (Jim), Marie Bonsiero, Frank Bonsiero (Susan); brother-in-law Daniel Mann (Bonnie); grandchildren Colton Petry (fiancee Julie Oros), Faith Wagner, Shelby Warner, and Kellen & Kate Keys; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Trey Keys; brother-in-law Jerry Mann; sister-in-law Mary Mann; and granddaughters Erin Mann and Sydney Wagner.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11. Inurnment will be private.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dawn Hill Fight Foundation. The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Kruter and the staff at Carroll Hospice.Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

