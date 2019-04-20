Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MarCeilia Bracken. View Sign

MarCeilia Bracken, aka MarCeilia Somerville, of Sykesville, MD., died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Buckinghams Choice at age 95. Born May 30, 1923, in Baltimore, MD., she was married to Elmer E. Somerville for over 25 happy years until he passed on January 13, 1989. She was the mother to Gertrude Holzmer of Timonium, MD and Linda Muska of Leesburg, FL and a loving grandmother to Richard Schatz of Phoenix, AZ and Kevin and Gleyde Schatz of Leesburg, VA; great-grandchildren Jhavi and Aiyana Schatz of Virginia and Chloe and Hunter Schatz of Arizona. In 1997 MarCeilia met her second love, Clarence "Barney" D. Bracken, while playing pinochle at the Carroll County Senior Center. After courting for a couple of weeks they eloped and were married on June 17, 1997 and lived happily until Clarence was called home on May 30, 2004 after battling a lengthy illness.MarCeilia was known to those that loved her as Mom Mom. She volunteered at Mechanicsville Elementary in Gamber, MD as a lunch aide and was well liked by all the children as she would play games with them outside for lunch recess. She was involved in the community with registering voters, volunteering at senior citizen events and giving back to the community she loved.At her time at Buckinghams Choice she was known as Marcie and was always complimenting the residents and making them laugh and smile. She will be missed and her memory will live on with the stories we will tell. She is finally home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and walking hand and hand with the two true loves of her life and asking if anyone is up for a game of pinochle?Services will be private.Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.

