Marcus Emanuel Nix, III "Nixs" was born to Marcus Emanuel Nix, Jr. and to Towanda Yvonne Costley Teaster, at Carroll County Hospital in Westminster, MD., on November 6, 1986. On August 25th, 2020, he gained his wings at a young age of 33. Mark was a graduate of Millbrook High School in Winchester, Virginia, where he excelled on and off the court. He continued his education at the Potomac State College University of West Virginia. Marcus worked a short time for FedEx and Hughes Trash Removal, but above all his jobs his most important one was being a father. He worked sunup to sundown being the best father to all his children. He loved taking all the kids including his nephews to Dave and Busters, and loved taking hikes with his fiancé. Marcus loved the game of basketball. You could not tell him he wasn't a beast on the court, he was his own Lebron James, which whom he idolized. He loved his Steelers and enjoyed watching golf. At 33, Nix still loved his wrestling, if there was a WWE pay per view, he was ordering it. Marcus loved the Lord!!!! he loved sending out his daily messages and inspirational quotes out daily to everyone. His heart was so pure that he opened his door to all his friends, he never saw them without. He loved caring for the older people in his community especially for "Mrs. Mack" and anything he could help her with he did! The bond he shared with his mother and sister was unbreakable. "TTM Pilot to Co Pilot." He was the life and air his mother breathed. He was her Big Baby!!! His favorite saying to her was "love you mom, thanks for being my MOM! hope you have a great day", and she would respond "I love you more, son! thanks for being my son!" His sister, Tiara Bright, was his keeper! He had a smile that lit up the world. Marcus loved all of his friends and family, but his ride or dies were Justin Carter, Antoinne Magruder, Troy Wamsley, Ryan "Bud" Gassaway, Chad Millberry, Mike "Hill" Hill, Marcus "Keyz" Williams, and Chris Honeman. Marcus will be truly missed he leaves to carry on his legacy: three sons, Nasir Imanuelle Nix "Baby Butter" of Virginia, Idris Emanuel Nix "Dris" of Owings Mills, and Jeremiah Emanuel Nix "Jmoney" of Owings Mills; two daughters Amira Noelle Nix "Mimi" of Owings Mills, and Ashlynn Joelle Nix "AJ" of Owings Mills. He is survived by his mom Towanda Yvonne Costley Teaster of Westminster; his father Marcus Emanuel Nix, Jr. of Virginia; two of the greatest bonus dads ever, Ralph "Moe" Teaster of Georgia, and Robert Edward Brightful, Jr. of Westminster; maternal grandparents Howard Francis Costley, Sr. of Westminster, and Melvin Worthington, Sr. of Westminster; paternal grandparents Rev. Dr. Burton Mack and Rev. Brenda J. Mack of Hampton, Virginia; his fiancé, whom he shared 15 years with, Ashley Ann Leonard of Owings Mills; his beloved sister Tiara Shawnta Brightful; brother-in-law Mario E. Resto of Manchester; bonus sister Kendra Lucus; nephew Xavier; nieces Aaliyah, Kamai, and Aubrey of Virginia; his loving brother Malcolm Nix of Virginia; nephew Raylan Nix; bonus brothers Keith and Kile Brightful of Westminster; his favorite nephews Christian and Karsen Dennis, whom he loved like his own, of Manchester; his bros for life: Justin Carter, Antoinne Magruder, Troy Wamsey, Ryan "Bud" Gassaway, Chad Millberry, Mike"Hill" Hill, Lucious Terry, Marcus "Keyz' Williams, and last but not least Chris Honeman, "I got the Juice Nix"; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Mary Jane Costley, and paternal great-grandmother, grandma Mary Brown, and his favorite aunt Winkie, Aunt Val, and Aunt Janice. Mark will be sorely missed especially by his mother, how they would always boogie and trip off music together, but he will forever be in our hearts. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Homegoing Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Interment will be private.



