Margaret Amelia Gerwig, 99, of Westminster, died Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village Diven House. Born January 10, 1920 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Elizabeth C. (Buchwald) White.Margaret was a graduate of Western High School in Baltimore. She worked as the Office Manager for the family business, Luther E. Gerwig Building Contractors. She was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Randallstown and the Woodlawn Lioness Club, serving as Treasurer for many years. She also served as Treasurer for the Chestnut Ridge Community Association, Homemakers and Sr. Fellowship located in Lochern. She enjoyed playing Bridge and bowling.Surviving are sons, James W. Gerwig, Sr. of Red Lion, PA and R. Michael Gerwig of Witchita, Kansas; grandsons, James W. Gerwig, Jr and Gavin M. Gerwig; 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a son, Charles L. Gerwig, granddaughter, Angela Harold, grandson, Deron Gerwig, sister, M. Elizabeth Bull and brother, Vernon C. White.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Eldersburg. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.Memorial donations in Margaret's name may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2019