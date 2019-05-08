Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann "Peggy" Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Jenkins, 76, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Dove House in Westminster. Peggy was the beloved wife of Gordon Eugene Jenkins, her husband of 45 years.Peggy was born November 5, 1942, in Williamsport, PA to the late Joseph Lawrence and Margaret Ann Mackowiak.In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by her children; son Thomas Michael Bruner II and his wife Stephanie of Woodbine, son David Lawrence Bruner and his wife Jessica of Gaithersburg, daughter Jennifer Devlin Lamb and her husband Edward of Lindenhurst, IL, stepdaughter Janet Lynn Showalter of Bethany, DE, and stepson Gordon E Jenkins Jr of Hagerstown, MD. Peggy was a loving grandmother to Katerina, Alexander, Emily, Logan, Molly, Cole, Kelly, and Brandon. She also leaves a sister, Pamela Bentley, and a brother, Lawrence Mackowiak.During her lifetime, Peggy had several careers, first as Real Estate Broker, then as a partner with her husband as a Real Estate Developer and Home Builder, a Paralegal for a large Baltimore law firm, and finally, in retirement, she was a substitute teacher in the Carroll County School system. Peggy's first and foremost priority in life was her devotion to her husband, her children and grandchildren, her Church, and God. Her priorities were centered on Church and family. She was a devoted member of St. John Church and was active in the Health Care Ministry as a Eucharistic Minister; a weekly member of the Divine Mercy Chaplet; and weekly adorer in the Adoration Chapel.Peggy's family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery.If desired, any donations to St. John Roman Catholic Church in honor of Peggy Jenkins would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences may be offered to her family at

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Jenkins, 76, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Dove House in Westminster. Peggy was the beloved wife of Gordon Eugene Jenkins, her husband of 45 years.Peggy was born November 5, 1942, in Williamsport, PA to the late Joseph Lawrence and Margaret Ann Mackowiak.In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by her children; son Thomas Michael Bruner II and his wife Stephanie of Woodbine, son David Lawrence Bruner and his wife Jessica of Gaithersburg, daughter Jennifer Devlin Lamb and her husband Edward of Lindenhurst, IL, stepdaughter Janet Lynn Showalter of Bethany, DE, and stepson Gordon E Jenkins Jr of Hagerstown, MD. Peggy was a loving grandmother to Katerina, Alexander, Emily, Logan, Molly, Cole, Kelly, and Brandon. She also leaves a sister, Pamela Bentley, and a brother, Lawrence Mackowiak.During her lifetime, Peggy had several careers, first as Real Estate Broker, then as a partner with her husband as a Real Estate Developer and Home Builder, a Paralegal for a large Baltimore law firm, and finally, in retirement, she was a substitute teacher in the Carroll County School system. Peggy's first and foremost priority in life was her devotion to her husband, her children and grandchildren, her Church, and God. Her priorities were centered on Church and family. She was a devoted member of St. John Church and was active in the Health Care Ministry as a Eucharistic Minister; a weekly member of the Divine Mercy Chaplet; and weekly adorer in the Adoration Chapel.Peggy's family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery.If desired, any donations to St. John Roman Catholic Church in honor of Peggy Jenkins would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences may be offered to her family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close