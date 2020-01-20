|
|
Margaret Charlene "Sally" Henson, age 81 of Sykesville, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Fairhaven in Sykesville. Born September 17, 1938 in Sykesville, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow B. and Margaret Maybelle Pickett Golliday. She was the wife of Charles V. "Vernon" Henson Sr. of Sykesville, his wife of 63 years. Sally had been a payroll supervisor at Springfield Hospital Center for 41 years. She enjoyed playing computer games and drawing. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and enjoyed cooking for the Legion and the Moose. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons Charles V. Henson Jr., Curtis W. Henson and his wife Lisa, Kevin Lee Henson and his longtime companion Bernadette Metcalf, and Scott Lee Henson, daughters Connie Lynn Henson and her longtime companion Dave Garland, and Charlene Kay Henson Plunkert, brother Bobbie Lee Pickett Golliday, sister Joan Marie Golliday, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members. She was predeceased by her daughter Darlene Kay Henson, and by her son-in-law William Plunkert. Due notice will be given for a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 20, 2020