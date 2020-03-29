Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Catherine (Humm) Campbell, formerly of Hanover, PA died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 98. Born January 19, 1922 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; daughter of the late Harry Edward Humm and Lilly May (Gillis) Humm; and wife of the late James H. Campbell who died in 1967. She was a nurse's aide at John Hopkins and University of MD Hospitals in Baltimore during WWII and was an employee of Black and Decker for 18 years. She was a volunteer, employee and parishioner of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Manchester, MD for nearly 20 years. Later a member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster, MD where she was a Health and Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Ladies Sodality and Wisdom Clubs. She was also an 11 year volunteer with Carroll Hospice of Westminster, MD. In her later years, she was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Hanover, PA and lived her remaining years under the loving care of Hanover Hall. Surviving are her daughter M. Doris Boswell of New Oxford, PA; granddaughter and husband Catherine T. and Gary Warnick of Gettysburg; grandson and spouse Charles P. Lambert and Douglas J. Hartzel of York, PA. She is also survived by her two great-grandsons Aaron and Gideon Warnick as well as several step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews around the country. She was pre-deceased by siblings Arthur W., Edward L., Horace H., Robert E., Bernard M., Joseph F. Humm and Lilly May Masters. Funeral arrangements by Fletcher Funeral Home, Westminster, MD. Due to the country health crisis at this time, funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time. Cards can be sent to the family c/o Chuck Lambert, 3075 Goldens Path, York, PA 17408. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bartholomew (Historic Church Fund), Manchester, MD; St. John, Westminster, MD; or St. Vincent DePaul, Hanover, Pa.

