|
|
Margaret Elizabeth "Beth" Duke, age 57, of Sykesville, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at home. Born December 19, 1961, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the William E. Schneider and Margaret Howard Schneider of Sykesville. Beth had worked as a cashier at a number of local retail stores over the years. She was a 1979 graduate of South Carroll High School. Beth was extremely artistic and loved photography, gardening, reading the Bible and writing. Surviving in addition to her parents are daughters and sons-in-law: Betina S. Koontz of Sykesville, Amy E. and Neal Johnson of New Windsor, Jemiah P. Duke of York, PA, Eleanor L. Duke of Sykesville and Hannah P. Duke of New Windsor; brothers: William E. "Billy" Schneider, Andrew Schneider and his wife Ramona and John Schneider all of Sykesville and sister and brother-in-law: Christina Spriggs and Scott McGregor of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 3pm at St. Stephen's Reformed Episcopal Church, 2275 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784 followed by a reception at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dads Works / Moms Works? @ Carroll Nonprofit Center, 255 Clifton Blvd., Suite 219, Westminster, Maryland 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 17, 2019