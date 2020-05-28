Margaret "Joyce" Forney, 67, of Westminster, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. Born September 27, 1952 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ann Joyce Toole and Walter Toole. She was the beloved wife of Jerry W. Forney, her husband of 40 years. Before retiring she worked as a special needs counselor. Joyce whole heartedly loved her family and friends. You always knew she was cheering you on in the crowd by her loud whistle she would make. No one will ever forget her laugh and her smile and how tight she would hug you. She was an Irish woman who sported it proudly! She valued kindness, and carried that belief everywhere with everyone. Her hobbies were she loved to write out poetry, she loved to watch her westerns, and she was an amazing cook and baker! Joyce had such a big heart for helping out in the community and helping others in any way she possibly could. She had such compassion for animals. Her family and friends could always count on her for the best possible advice. Joyce will forever be in our hearts. Besides her husband, she is survived by daughters Tracey A. Forney and Chelsea M. Forney. She was predeceased by sisters Mary Teresa Klee and Nancy Houston, and a brother Walter Toole. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



