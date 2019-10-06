|
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Margaret G. Cassaday, 84, passed away on September 27, 2019 at her home in Pikesville. Margaret was born on June 12, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Roy Grimm and Dorothy (nee Devilbiss) Grimm. She was the wife of Gene Cassaday. Mrs. Cassaday was a Secretary for St. Charles Borromeo Church in Pikesville, MD. She has also been the secretary at St. Charles School and the Rectory School as well as the gym teacher. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, playing cards especially bridge, entertaining, art of all kinds, reading, traveling and watching her children play sports. Margaret was always a big part of her church and school. She participated in the many activities at both, including the bazaars, pancake suppers, italian/spaghetti dinners, bingo nights and the assembly for Presidential Physical Education Awards. She also helped with the swim team at Rusty Rock. She loved her family, her friends and her church. In addition to her husband, Gene Cassaday, she is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Himmelheber, Joanne Farrell, Suzanne Hudak, Marykate Myers and Megan Landis, son, Gerald Cassaday, brother, John Grimm, grandchildren Rachel Chamberlain, Abigail Scott, Annliese Scott, Wade Keenan, Hayley Keenan, Mary Claire Hudak, Paige Hudak, Emmett Hudak, Lucas Myers, Hanlon Myers Newhall, Emmaline Myers Shankar, Job E. Landis, Winona Landis, David Samson Landis, Dorothy Lane Landis and Isabella Cassaday and great grandchildren Kingston Chamberlain, Georgia Chamberlain, Gus Chamberlain, Beauregard Chamberlain, Ruby Lucille Myers, Nyla Anjali Shankar, Jaxon Parker Myers, Macie Grace Myers, Lucie Jade Myers, Thomas Harlin Keenan and Augustus Om Shankar. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208. Interment in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2019
