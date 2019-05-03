Margaret "Margo" Catherine Hawver, 61, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019, after an extended illness. Born January 15, 1958 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Jane (Hooker) Griffin and George William Griffin of Sykesville. She was the wife of Richard N. Hawver, Jr., her husband of 42 years. She was a member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic church and she enjoyed sewing & cooking. Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Richard Hawver, III of Hanover, PA; daughters, Kristine Mehrtens of Deale, MD and Nicole Hawver of Manchester; grandsons, Braydin Hawver of Manchester, Ryan Hawver of Hanover, PA, and Jace Hawver of Manchester; granddaughters, Emilie Hawver of Hanover, PA, Melody Mosley of Hampstead, and Addilyn Carmony of Manchester; brother, Joseph Griffin of Finksburg and a sister, Patty Steil of Baltimore. She was predeceased by a sister, Rosemary Dixon and a brother, Billy Griffin. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:00 am at the Eline Funeral Home. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park.

