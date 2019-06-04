Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hyde. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Louise Hyde, age 94, of Westminster and formerly of near New Windsor, died peacefully with loved ones by her side Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born November 5, 1924 in Union Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Reginald and Ada Lease Harman. Twice married, her first husband was the late Arthur D. Bixler and her second husband was the late Edgar "Daggy" W. Hyde who died in 1987.Margaret was a member of the auxiliary of the Glenn W. Eyler American Legion Post of Woodsboro for more than 40 years, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2226 of Littlestown, PA, the auxiliaries of the Loyal Order of the Moose #497 and V.F.W. #467 (for 40+ years), both of Westminster. She was formerly employed at H.L. Hartz and the Union Bridge Clothing Co., retiring in 1980. She enjoyed flower gardening, traveling and fishing. In earlier years she had been a singer with the Harvey Tucker Band.Surviving are son, Don A. Bixler and wife Nancy of Middletown; grandchildren, Wendy Winpigler and husband Zane of Buckner, MO, Donna Taulton and husband Vince of Middletown, Diana Smith and husband Denny of Smithsburg and Donnie Bixler Jr. and wife Melinda, of Woodsboro, 3 great grandchildren, Christopher Taulton and wife Katie, Zachary Taulton and Hunter Smith, and great great grandchildren, Noah and Madeline Taulton; numerous nieces and nephews and devoted friends of many years, Ernest J. Howard and his family. She was predeceased by sister, Hazel Strine and brothers, Baird and Thomas "Dick" Harman. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Chaplain Nancy Ginsberg of Carroll Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in Leister's Cemetery, near Westminster.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12 noon until service time.Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

