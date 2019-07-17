Margaret Jean Oursler Bonsall, 76, of Reisterstown, passed away at her home on July 15, 2019. She was born on August 21, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late William Clayton Jean Oursler and Grace Mabel (nee Arnold) Oursler. She was married to August Charles Bonsall, Jr. for over 55 years. Mrs. Bonsall was a homemaker and cherished her time at home caring for her grandsons after school. She was an avid and accomplished gardener. She was a life-long Lutheran, most recently a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Eldersburg. Previously she was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reisterstown and St. James Lutheran, Randallstown. She is survived by her husband, August Charles Bonsall, Jr. of Reisterstown, MD; son and daughter in law Steven Mark Bonsall and Wende Peters of Reisterstown; grandsons Jackson and Adam Bonsall. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Friday, 12pm at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 2205 Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 17, 2019