Margaret "Joan" Rogge (81) of Hampstead, MD passed away on May 24, 2020 at the Long View Health Care Center in Manchester, MD. Born August 23, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Reinisch) Oberlander and the devoted wife of the late Vincent Agostine. Before retiring, Margaret worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Carroll County School System for 30 years. She enjoyed watching her grandkids competing in sports and was also an avid fan of the University of Maryland Terrapins College Basketball. She liked traveling and got to explore the Grand Canyon, Hawaiian Islands, and attend the many shows in Branson, Missouri. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vincent Agostine and sister, Estalle Pappas. Surviving are her two sons: Mark Agostine and spouse April, Wayne Agostine and spouse Yi Fei; four grandchildren: Nicole Herring and spouse Brandi, Jennifer Agostine, Hunter Agostine, Tucker Agostine; sister, Helen Donning; brother, William Oberlander and spouse Carol. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private at this time. However a live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available to view on Friday, May 29th at 12:00pm. Go to www,elinefh for more information. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association - 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 27, 2020.