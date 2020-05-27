Margaret Taylor Kiracofe, age 70, of Westminster, MD passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. She was born on September 14, 1949 in Miami, FL to the late Robert Taylor and Constance Taylor. Margaret was the wife of Rolland H. Kiracofe for 43 years. The Kiracofes wintered in Vero Beach, FL. Margaret was employed by Carroll County Public School for 40 years as a teacher, and a staff developer. Teaching was Margaret's passion and she enjoyed working with 4th and 5th graders. In 1996 she was named one of the Outstanding Carroll County Educators of the Year. She retired from the Board of Education as a staff developer after having taught in Westminster Elementary, Sandymount Elementary, and Mt. Airy Middle School. She held degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Liberty University of Denver, Colorado, and attended Western Maryland College (McDaniel College). Another of Margaret's passions was singing with the Sweet Adelines. She sang with the Harbor City Sweet Adelines Chorus and the Pride of Baltimore Chorus and participated in several international competitions with both choruses. She was a member of the Pride of Baltimore Chorus when it placed second in internationals. Margaret is survived by her husband Rolland and their son Adam Taylor Kiracofe of Lancaster, PA as well as three sisters: Anne Karasek of Hillsborough, NC, Sarah Taylor of Indiana, PA and Amy Elgin of Indiana, PA . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loaves and Fishes program at the Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Place, Westminster, MD 21157. A Celebration Of Life will be planned for later in the summer. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



