Margaret L. "Peggy" Gurick, 68, of Finksburg, Maryland, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore following complications from heart surgery. Born on November 23, 1951 in Montgomery County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Herbert W. Trageser, Sr. and Margaret Anne Cecilia (Farrell) Trageser. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, John M. Gurick. Peggy worked for many years as a district manager with Admiral Cleaners in Annapolis, Westminster, and the surrounding area. She currently worked for Crest Cleaners in Montgomery County. Peggy loved her work and seeing customers. She had a deep and abiding faith and was a member of LifePoint Church in Reisterstown. Peggy was also an active member of the Rotary Club of Westminster, served as past-president, vice-president, board member, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Peggy also served her community as a board member and former vice-president of Shepherd Staff in Westminster; helping to start the annual "Call for Coats" drive. She was also a board member of Change, Inc. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and many friends, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband John are daughters, Michele David of Arnold, Marlena Calobong and husband Dan of Arnold, and Elizabeth Deavers and husband Thomas of Westminster, Nikki Pope and husband Steven of Annapolis; grandchildren, Cheryl, Joey, Brandon Guyer, Selena, Britney, Adam, Sherryleigh, Brandon Calobong, Brianna, Hailey, Hannah, Lisa, and Gianna; great-grandchildren, Emma, Dylan, Savannah, Joshua, Johnathan, Kristopher, Spencer, Paisley, Cohen, Kensyn, Collins, Lilly, and Oaklie; brother, George E. Trageser and wife Christine of Beltsville; son-in-law, Richard Mooney of Lusby; sister-in-law, Sherrylynn Trageser of Staunton, VA;step-mother, Faye N. Trageser of Woodbine; step-brother, Ronald Welsh and wife Erin of York, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Andrea "Jenni" Mooney; sister, Brenda J. Clokey; brothers, Herbert W. Jr., Glenn A., and Ronald F. Trageser; and former husband, Andrew "Andy" J. Pawlack, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Monday, October 12, 2020 at LifePoint Church, 1701 Emory Rd., Reisterstown, MD, with Pastor John McCants and Pastor Dave Corbin officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic masks and social distancing must be observed while in the church. The church can comfortably seat up to 500 with social distancing. Burial will follow in Carrollton Church of God Cemetery in Finksburg. Arrangements have been entrusted with the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to LifePoint Church (https://lifepointchurch.us
).